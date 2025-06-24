ADJD issues decisions on registration of lawyers, law firm representatives

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Lawyers Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has issued a number of regulatory decisions related to the registration of lawyers in the roll of practicing attorneys, and the renewal of registrations for law firm representatives.

The decisions also included reviewing a range of professional requests and complaints, in line with the Department’s commitment to continuously developing the regulatory framework of the legal profession and fostering a fair and transparent legal environment that keeps pace with judicial and legislative developments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During its regular meeting, chaired by Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Judicial Department, the committee discussed the items on its agenda and made a series of decisions aimed at reinforcing the quality of legal performance and ensuring adherence to established professional standards.

In this context, the committee approved the registration of two Emirati lawyers in the roll of practicing attorneys, following their successful completion of the approved training program at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy

This reflects the Department's commitment to supporting and empowering national talents to engage in the legal profession with high levels of professionalism and competence.

The committee also reviewed requests to renew the registration of 10 lawyers whose registrations had expired for more than two months, and decided to proceed with the renewal process after the applicants met all the approved requirements.

In relation to professional compliance, the committee examined eight complaints filed against lawyers and issued appropriate decisions in accordance with the established procedures, ensuring justice, professional integrity, and the protection of the rights of all parties involved.

The decisions also included the renewal of registration for three law firm representatives after verifying their fulfilment of the necessary requirements, in recognition of their role in executing legal procedures and supporting lawyers in performing their duties.