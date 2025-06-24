UAE President, Austrian Chancellor discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today with His Excellency Christian Stocker, Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East.

Both sides emphasised the importance of supporting all efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region for the benefit of its people.

The call discussed the recently announced ceasefire agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, with the two leaders expressing their hope that it marks a step towards renewed security and a return to dialogue and diplomacy. This, they noted, remains the only viable means of resolving the current crisis and safeguarding the region’s long-term peace and stability.

His Highness and Chancellor Stocker also explored opportunities to strengthen UAE-Austria relations within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in a manner that supports mutual growth and prosperity for their peoples.