Gaza death toll rises to 56,077

GAZA, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The number of fatalities in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 56,077, the majority of whom are women and children, since the start of the Israeli offensive on 7th October 2023. The number of wounded has also increased to 131,848 following the death of 79 people and injury of 289 others in the past 24 hours.

According to Palestinian medical sources, a large number of victims remain trapped under rubble or in the streets, with emergency and civil defence teams unable to reach them.