Municipal Council, Sharjah City Municipality launch youth entrepreneurship initiative

SHARJAH, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Municipal Council and Sharjah City Municipality, in cooperation with the Family Development Department and its branches, officially launched the Sustainable Future Youth Programme—the first of its kind—at a ceremony held at Al Qasimia University Theatre.

The initiative aims to support young municipal employees preparing for marriage by empowering them and helping them overcome challenges to build stable, cohesive families that contribute to societal development and prosperity.

The programme reflects the UAE's ongoing commitment to strengthening families as a core pillar of society. It will provide participants with both material and moral support, psychological counselling, and a variety of training and awareness courses designed to equip them for married life and future responsibilities.

Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah City Municipal Council, stated that the programme aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who advocates for strong, well-supported families.

Al Muhairi emphasised that the programme will help young people marry on solid foundations, ensuring emotional and social stability while enabling them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the nation’s development.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of Sharjah City Municipality, affirmed the municipality’s full support for the programme, highlighting the initiative's alignment with societal values and its importance in promoting the institution of marriage. The programme aims to serve as a bridge between government institutions and youth, offering knowledge, guidance, and support to establish stable family lives.

Aisha Al Motawa Al Suwaidi, member of the Municipal Council and head of the Sustainable Future Youth Programme, presented an overview of the programme’s structure. She outlined its objectives, timeline, and mechanisms for providing financial and moral support. She also detailed the collaboration with strategic partners such as the Family Development Department, the Economic Development Department, and other supporting agencies.

The programme will be implemented in phases and extended to include young employees from various government entities.

Modhi Al Shamsi, Head of the Family Development Department, stressed the importance of the programme in preparing youth for marriage and enhancing family stability. She noted that the initiative plays a vital role in reshaping young people’s understanding of family life and its foundational role in society.

Moza Saif Al Shehhi Al Suwaidi, Director of the Family Guidance Department, described the programme as a model of institutional collaboration and a long-term national effort to preserve and strengthen the Emirati family. She explained that the training component of the programme includes a comprehensive set of modules tailored to address psychological, social, and economic needs, and will be delivered by certified specialists in various fields.

The ceremony concluded with a lecture by Sheikh Dr. Aziz Farhan Al Anzi, who spoke about the vital role of marriage as a social institution. He emphasised the values of affection, understanding, and mutual respect as key to a successful married life, offering practical advice and encouragement to the programme’s participants.