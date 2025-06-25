Jordanian FM affirms Jordan’s security priority, two-state solution key to peace

AMMAN, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, affirmed that safeguarding Jordan’s national interests, security, and citizens remains the government’s top priority.

In a statement carried by Jordan News Agency (Petra), Safadi underscored that Jordan “will not serve as a battleground for any external conflict”, reiterating that Jordan’s sovereignty is non-negotiable. "We’ve told both Israel and Iran, ‘Do not breach our airspace."

Safadi called for an immediate halt to the war on Gaza and an end to the humanitarian catastrophe. He warned against illegal Israeli escalations in the West Bank, saying they risk triggering an explosion in the occupied territory and undermining all prospects for a just and lasting peace.

He also stressed the need for a genuine political horizon leading to a two-state solution, which he described as the only viable path to peace. Safadi also confirmed ongoing coordination with France and Saudi Arabia to convene an international conference on the two-state solution.

He pointed to the Arab Peace Initiative as a viable offer for a comprehensive peace that includes a sovereign Palestinian state.

On Syria, he said, “Stability in Syria is essential for the stability of the region.” He voiced full support for Syria’s reconstruction, saying the Syrian people deserve peace and dignity after years of war.

Regarding the Jordan-US relations, Safadi described them as "strategic and historic," noting strong bilateral cooperation in counterterrorism and economic support.

On Iran, he stated that although Jordan supports de-escalation efforts in the region, it will continue to address direct concerns with Iran, including weapons and drug smuggling. "We want good relations with all neighbours, including Iran, but such ties must be based on mutual respect and non-interference."