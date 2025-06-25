Pakistan, ADB sign $350 million loan agreement

ISLAMABAD, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Government of Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed a US$350 million loan agreement for the “Women Inclusive Finance Sector Development Program (Subprogram-II),” aimed at strengthening women's access to finance and advancing gender-inclusive economic development.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), which cited a press release issued by the Economic Affairs Division, the agreement was signed by Sabina Qureshi, Additional Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, and Dinesh Raj Shiwakoti, Head of the Project Administration Unit at ADB. The State Bank of Pakistan signed the Project Agreement for the Financial Intermediary Loan.

This agreement reflects the Government of Pakistan’s continued commitment to empowering women economically by expanding access to financial resources, encouraging entrepreneurship, and generating employment opportunities. The initiative is designed to promote a more inclusive and sustainable economic future for women across the country.

Subprogram II builds on the foundational policy reforms introduced under Subprogram I and focuses on four strategic areas. These include establishing a supportive policy and regulatory framework for women’s financial inclusion; increasing the availability of financial resources tailored for women; strengthening the entrepreneurial skills and capabilities of women; and fostering inclusive and equitable workplace environments within the financial sector.

The financing package includes a US$300 million Policy-Based Loan and a US$50 million Financial Intermediary Loan, both of which are expected to significantly support Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to achieve inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development.