Over 80,000 evacuated amid flooding in southwest China

GUIYANG, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Continuous heavy rainfall and upstream inflows have triggered severe flooding in two counties of Guizhou province in southwest China, prompting mass evacuations.

As of 2:30 pm Tuesday, 48,900 residents were temporarily evacuated in Rongjiang county and 32,000 in Congjiang county. The flood control emergency response has been escalated to Level I, the highest, in both counties.

Rongjiang, a county known for Cun Chao -- a rural football league covering over 100 village teams and drawing numerous fans across the country, saw heavy rainstorms from 8 pm Monday, with a venue at the Duliu River exceeding the warning level by 6.68 metres as of 2 pm Tuesday.

The football field at the Cun Chao stadium was submerged under three meters of water.

Rescue teams, including firefighters and volunteers, deployed boats and other equipment for the rescue work in the two counties.

Also in Guizhou, rain-triggered landslides caused the collapse of part of a bridge on an expressway in the county of Sandu. No casualties have been reported so far.