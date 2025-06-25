Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, as part of the 12th session of the UAE-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Comission, held in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them to serve mutual interests and promote prosperity and well-being for both peoples.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Ishaq Dar signed the minutes of the 12th session of the Joint Ministerial Commission between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and his Pakistani counterpart also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the mutual exemption of entry visa requirements between the two countries.

Both sides witnessed the signing of a MoU regarding the establishment of a joint task force to promote UAE investments in strategic sectors in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

They also witnessed the signing of an agreement on artificial intelligence and digital economy, signed by Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi and Zarar Hashim Khan, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications of Pakistan.

The joint commission meeting was attended by Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh chaired the UAE side participating in the Joint Ministerial Comission, with Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, chairing the Pakistani side.

In his speech, Al Sayegh affirmed that the Joint Ministerial Commission meeting reflects the deep-rooted partnership between the UAE and Pakistan, built on decades of cooperation and shared vision.

He expressed appreciation to Mohammad Ishaq Dar for his efforts and commitment to advancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan, as both countries continue to strengthen ties across various sectors of mutual interest.

Al Sayegh stressed that Pakistan is a long-standing partner of the UAE, as reflected in the distinguished bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, noting that these relations continue to thrive, with non-oil trade exceeding US$8.6 billion in 2024.

He noted that the UAE and Pakistan have spent more than 50 years fostering a partnership rooted in mutual trust, respect and shared objectives, highlighting their joint commitment to a prosperous and forward-looking future for coming generations.

