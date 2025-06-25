Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City launches dedicated Travel Health Clinic

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE and a subsidiary of the PureHealth group, today announced the launch of its new Travel Health Clinic.

This specialised clinic will address the evolving health needs of travellers – either departing from or arriving in the UAE – and thereby protecting both their individual well-being and the community's health.

Proactive pre-travel consultations offered by SSMC’s Travel Health Clinic can significantly reduce travel-associated health risks. Operationally supported by a dedicated multidisciplinary team of infectious disease doctors, travel health nurses, pharmacists, and laboratory staff, the clinic provides a comprehensive suite of pre- and post-travel medical services, designed to prevent and manage travel-related health risks.

Dr. Zahir Babiker, interim division chair of tropical and infectious diseases, and consultant at SSMC, said, “At SSMC, we are committed to advancing healthcare excellence in the region. The launch of our dedicated Travel Health Clinic reflects our leadership in tropical and travel medicine, providing expert, comprehensive support to ensure individuals are well-prepared, protected, and confident when they travel, giving them peace of mind both during their journey and upon their return.”

Services provided by the Travel Health Clinic include pre-travel consultations and offering evidence-based, destination-specific health advice tailored to individual health profiles and itineraries. The clinic also administers essential immunisations for international travel, including yellow fever and meningococcal disease – based on destination-specific risk assessments.

Preventative measures include protection against infectious diseases such as malaria and non-infectious conditions such as altitude sickness.

Post-travel evaluations are also a core offering, involving expert clinical assessment and management of febrile illnesses or specific exposure concerns. In addition, the clinic facilitates certified medical fitness assessments often required by UAE-based foreign embassies.

The clinic serves the full spectrum of international travellers, and individuals requiring official embassy-mandated medical certifications. To further support safe and well-prepared travel, SSMC is working closely with corporate partners, embassies, and insurance providers.

The clinic is conveniently located within the Outpatient Department of SSMC. To book travel consultation, a WhatsApp contact number is available, along with the Travel Health Clinic’s website, the SEHA App, or – if in the UAE – by calling 800 7762.

