'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' delivers new medical aid to Gaza via WHO

GAZA, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, via “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, has delivered a new batch of emergency medical aid to health facilities in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The aid aims to alleviate the worsening health crisis in Gaza, marked by severe shortages of medicines and medical supplies.

Delivered through the Emirati field hospital in southern Gaza, the support included large quantities of essential medicines, urgent medical consumables, and specialised materials for paediatric care.

The shipment also included 150 fully equipped medical beds and six field tents intended to establish temporary medical units to relieve pressure on hospitals that have sustained heavy damage or ceased operations.

This humanitarian intervention comes amid the near-total collapse of Gaza’s health system, caused by extensive damage to medical infrastructure and the disruption of pharmaceutical supplies. The situation has placed thousands of patients, including children, the injured, and individuals with chronic illnesses, at risk.

"Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" prioritises support for Gaza’s health sector as one of the key pillars of its humanitarian mission, in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership. These directives affirm the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their humanitarian suffering, particularly in one of the most affected sectors.

This latest shipment is part of a sustained series of Emirati relief efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which continues to provide immediate and effective support in light of the dire challenges facing the health sector in Gaza.

