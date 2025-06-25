LODD, 7X conduct first parcel delivery trial by drone in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The aviation technology firm LODD, and 7X, the investment holding group in trade, transport and logistics, overseeing the logistics and express delivery provider EMX, have launched the first pilot flight for autonomous drone parcel deliveries in Abu Dhabi, marking a qualitative leap in the logistics sector across the emirate.

The trial falls under the strategy of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) that, with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)'s support, aims to develop and adopt smart and integrated mobility solutions in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Conducted with oversight from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Integrated Transport Centre, the initiative is part of a wider strategy to enable smart mobility solutions through ADIO’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster. The initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s efforts to localise production, develop future-ready infrastructure, and reinforce its position as a global hub for innovation and advanced industries.

Omran Malek, Head of the SAVI Cluster at ADIO, said, “ADIO is proud to champion the development and rollout of cutting-edge logistics technologies that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global innovation hub. This pilot is a powerful example of the kind of local partnerships and forward-thinking strategies that drive long-term economic and infrastructure value for the Emirate.”

The first test flight, conducted in Khalifa City, demonstrated the viability of autonomous aerial parcel delivery. A drone transported a simulated package from a local post office to a designated drop zone using a secure winch-based delivery system.

Humaid Saber Al Hameli, Director of the Aviation Transport Division at the Integrated Transport Centre, stated, “Ensuring the safety and security of our airspace remains a top priority for the Integrated Transport Centre. We continue to advance the regulatory frameworks necessary to support the safe and effective integration of unmanned aerial systems into Abu Dhabi’s wider transport ecosystem.

He added that this pilot trial reflects the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors, and represents a concrete step toward the future of smart aerial mobility in the emirate.

"We are committed to providing a secure and adaptive regulatory environment that keeps pace with innovation and empowers the adoption of emerging technologies. This enhances Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness and reinforces its position as a leading hub for sustainable mobility and future-focused technologies,” Al Hameli continued.

Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD, said, “Autonomous drones introduce a transformative layer to urban delivery networks. With one operator able to manage multiple deliveries simultaneously, the system brings a new level of scalability and responsiveness to the logistics chain.”

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, noted, “This milestone reflects our continued commitment to pioneering next-generation logistics solutions that align with the UAE’s vision for smart mobility. By integrating autonomous aerial technology into EMX’s national logistics ecosystem, we are enhancing operational reach and speed, and building a more adaptive, future-ready network capable of meeting the evolving demands of commerce and connectivity.”

The pilot marks the first phase in a broader strategy to deploy drone-based logistics services across Abu Dhabi. With progressive regulation and infrastructure readiness, the emirate is emerging as a leader in autonomous air mobility within the region.