'Our Summer is Sporty' initiative kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Sports Council has announced the launch of its “Our Summer is Sporty” initiative, which will run until the end of August.

The events will take place across various locations in Dubai, featuring new and diverse activities such as the first-ever Snow Duathlon, indoor mall races and snow-based stationary cycling competitions.

The initiative is being organised in collaboration with numerous national institutions and sports event organisers.

“Our Summer is Sporty” aims to promote a culture of physical activity and encourage all segments of society - residents and visitors of all ages and nationalities - to actively participate in summer sports. It stands as a pioneering community initiative to enhance the quality of life in Dubai and further solidify its position as one of the most active cities in the world.

The initiative offers a broad array of sports activities, including beach, snow, water, mountain, women’s and People of Determination events. It also features competitive tournaments, training camps and recreational activities, providing an inclusive community platform.