Ministry of Sports holds first 'Customer Councils' of 2025

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Sports held its first of the “Customer Councils” of 2025, under the Zero Bureaucracy Programme. This reflects the ministry’s commitment to improving government services and boosting operational efficiency across the sports sector.

The session was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, and Ghanim Mubarak El-Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, alongside more than 40 representatives of national sports federations.

Dr. Al Falasi emphasised that organising the first Customer Council for 2025 reflects the ministry’s commitment to involving customers in the development of sports services.

He stated, “At the Ministry of Sports, we operate according to a participatory approach based on innovation, integration, and flexibility. We believe that true development begins with the customer, who is best positioned to identify challenges and propose practical solutions based on their daily experience.

"In this context, Customer Councils serve as a key tool for direct engagement, identifying areas for improvement, and adopting proposals that simplify procedures and reduce administrative burdens on customers, in alignment with the 'Zero Bureaucracy' programme, thereby contributing to the UAE Government's journey toward global leadership in delivering services that meet and exceed customer expectations.”

He added that the ministry launched the 'Sportifai' digital transformation platform, which primarily aims to digitise processes and accelerate their completion to facilitate access to services. The platform also provides data to all sports entities in the country and connects them within a unified ecosystem, utilising the latest technologies based on artificial intelligence and precise data.

Through this integration of direct engagement and digital transformation, we aim to offer a seamless, equitable, and flexible experience for all users, while also enhancing service efficiency to support the future of Emirati sports.”

The ‘Customer Councils’ is one of several innovative government tools designed to enhance communication with stakeholders. It provides an open and inclusive platform for exchanging ideas, addressing challenges, and identifying development opportunities.

Following the Council, dedicated teams within the Ministry of Sports responsible for service development and bureaucracy reduction began reviewing the proposals and feedback submitted by federation representatives. These are being prioritised for implementation to support operational excellence and raise service quality across the board.

These Councils are part of the Ministry’s wider efforts to enhance user experiences, streamline administrative procedures, reduce documentation, and expand access to efficient, tech-enabled sports services supported by technology and AI.

The move reflects the ministry's dedication to commitment to enhancing transparency and flexibility in service delivery, in line with the objectives of "We the UAE 2031" vision, which aims to position the UAE as one of the world’s most efficient and leading governments.