Sharjah CP appoints new directors for Institute for Heritage; Archaeology Authority; Museums Authority

SHARJAH, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, has issued a Council Resolution regarding the promotion and appointment of a director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

The Resolution stipulates that Abu Bakr Mohammed Saleh Ahmed Al Kindi, Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, be promoted to the position of "Head of Department" under the Sharjah Government Special Jobs Grade System and appointed as Director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi also issued a Council decision regarding the promotion and appointment of a Director of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA).

The decision stipulates that Saeed Abdullah Ali bin Yarouf Al Naqbi, Director of the Support Services Department at SAA, be promoted to the position of "Head of Department" under the Sharjah Government Special Jobs Grade System and appointed as Director of the Authority.

The Sharjah Crown Prince issued a Council Resolution regarding the promotion and appointment of a Director of the Sharjah Museums Authority.

The Resolution stipulates that Maysa Saif Saeed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Museums Services Department at Sharjah Museums Authority, be promoted to the position of "Head of Department" under the Sharjah Government Special Jobs Grade System and appointed as Director of the Sharjah Museums Authority.



