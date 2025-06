VIENNA, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – Chancellor Karl Nehammer of Austria announced the provision of financial assistance amounting to €3 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to support Palestinian civilians affected by the conflict. This aid aims to help provide drinking water, food, and shelter.

The Austrian Chancellor emphasised the need to resume talks aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire, highlighting the sharp rise in the number of civilian casualties.