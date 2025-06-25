AGDA hosts high-level dialogue on regional human rights mechanisms

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Permanent Committee for Human Rights (PCHR), in partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), convened a high-level fireside chat bringing together representatives from key regional human rights bodies.

Participants included the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, and the Arab Charter Committee on Human Rights of the League of Arab States. The session was held under the theme “Regional Human Rights Mechanisms: Commonalities and Unique Perspectives.”

In recognition of the UAE’s role as a bridge builder, participants emphasised the importance of continued collaboration and exchange among regional bodies to strengthen accountability, foster innovation, and respond effectively to emerging human rights challenges.

Nikolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, commended the efforts of the PCHR and AGDA in convening a timely and important discussion, while highlighting the vital role of academia in advancing human rights and preparing future diplomats and policymakers who are equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to uphold the principles of human rights.

Supporting this sentiment, Hind Alowais, Director of the Permanent Committee for Human Rights emphasised that these efforts align closely with the UAE’s commitment to building partnerships across regions, fostering dialogue, and promoting mutual understanding as essential pathways to advancing human rights. This dedication to open exchange and mutual respect is deeply embedded in the country’s social fabric, shaping its approach to human rights both domestically and internationally.

In the second panel, Mohamed Alshehhi, Chairperson of Arab Charter Committee on Human Rights, League of Arab States, reflected on the important role of the Arab Charter Committee in upholding human rights in the region.

Al-Shehhi emphasised the importance of multi-level cooperation—national, regional, and international—to promote and protect human rights. In addressing the right to development, he said that “we all still have much work to do, which will be achieved through integration among all.”

Ambassador Yong Chanthalangsy, Representative of Lao PDR and former Chair of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, highlighted the role of AICHR, stating that “AICHR places the ASEAN peoples at the heart of our efforts and ensure meaningful, inclusive participation of all stakeholders in the ASEAN Community-building process. It contributes to the realisation of the ASEAN Charter’s purposes—promoting regional stability, harmony, friendship, and cooperation, as well as the well-being, livelihood, and participation of our peoples.”

The event concluded with a shared recognition that, while regional systems vary in form and function, they are essential to the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide. Their ability to reflect local realities while upholding universal standards makes them vital in bridging the gap between global norms and national implementation.