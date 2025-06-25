Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi directs increase in prize pool for Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has directed an increase in the prize pool for the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship to AED3 million.

This initiative reflects His Highness’ commitment to nurturing athletic talent and empowering athletes to reach their full potential in a competitive environment that upholds the highest professional standards.

The move also contributes to reinforcing jiu-jitsu’s role as an effective tool for enhancing societal quality of life, given its positive impact in character building, discipline, mental wellbeing and physical fitness.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation, has expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed for this generous gesture, which reflects His Highness’ commitment and close attention to the growth and advancement of the sport in the UAE.

He added that the initiative places greater responsibility on the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s board of directors to translate this support into impactful programmes that inspire athletes to develop their skills and provide optimal conditions for achieving sustainable athletic and social success.

Al Hashmi noted that jiu-jitsu has evolved beyond being a competitive sport; it has become a way of life that contributes to public health and promotes sports culture as a means to elevate wellbeing within the UAE community.

He also highlighted the championship’s progression into a national initiative that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for combat sports and strengthens its social impact and presence, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to fostering and developing niche sports and expanding their international presence among the premier events on the global sporting calendar.