Instant access to Etihad Credit Bureau credit report, score via DubaiNow

DUBAI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – Etihad Credit Bureau, the federal entity that provides comprehensive credit information and analytics to support informed financial decisions, announced its collaboration with DubaiNow, the pioneering Dubai Government application offering access to more than 300 integrated government and private sector services.

Through this innovative partnership, DubaiNow users can effortlessly access their personal Credit Report and Credit Score. By logging into the DubaiNow app, users gain instant access to these crucial credit insights with just a single click, delivering an unparalleled level of convenience and efficiency.

Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, commented: "Etihad Credit Bureau is committed to advancing the UAE’s digital transformation agenda by fostering integration across local government platforms. This collaboration with DubaiNow exemplifies our mission to simplify access to vital credit information while enhancing user experience. By leveraging advanced technology and seamless application programming interfaces (APIs), we’ve made it easier than ever to stay informed about your credit health through the digital channels individuals use most.

Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive, Digital Dubai Government Establishment, Digital Dubai, said: “We are pleased to announce the joining of Etihad Credit Bureau to the "Dubai Now" application, enabling users to easily and quickly access their credit information anytime. This step embodies Etihad Credit Bureau’s leading position and reflects its commitment to advancing the digitalization of life in the United Arab Emirates, thereby facilitating people's lives and supporting the foundations of the digital economy. It also contributes to achieving the goals of the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which, in one of its pillars, aims to establish the most pioneering and advanced system by enabling a new lifestyle that meets the future needs of the country.”

This collaboration underscores Etihad Credit Bureau’s dedication to creating seamless digital solutions that empower individuals and businesses to make well-informed decisions. This collaboration follows the successful integration of services with TAMM Abu Dhabi and reinforces our commitment to enhancing accessibility and convenience to all users. As an innovative initiative, this integration paves the way for efficient data exchange between government platforms, marking a significant step forward towards a smart and connected society.

DubaiNow, developed by Digital Dubai, continues to set benchmarks for unified city services by integrating advanced solutions that simplify the lives of residents and citizens alike. This collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau is another stride in fostering an interconnected ecosystem that prioritizes accessibility and innovation.