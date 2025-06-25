Yas Waterworld Yas Island welcomes guests to its new expansion on July 1

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, announced that the highly anticipated expansion of Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, officially opens to the public as of July 1.

This monumental phase of the waterpark’s development, spanning 13,445sqm, significantly enhances its world-class offerings, introducing a “Lost City” theme, a continuation of the park’s original story ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl’, with more than 20 new exhilarating rides, slides and experiences, alongside a new dining experience, packed with splash-filled fun for guests of all ages. With this expansion, Yas Waterworld becomes home to more than 60 rides, slides, and attractions, offering more aquatic adventures than ever before.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral, stated: “The expansion of Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi represents another bold step in our mission to deliver exceptional, world-leading and joyful experiences on Yas Island. These new rides not only transform water-based entertainment in the region but also reflect our ongoing commitment to creating innovative destinations that captivate visitors of all ages. As we continue to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s tourism growth and economic diversification, we’re proud to offer yet another reason for families and thrill-seekers to explore everything Yas Island has to offer, further positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.”

Families can now dive into an array of new adventures including Al Mafras, a twisting, desert water slide for kids, featuring smooth turns, exciting slopes, and a fun-filled splash landing, Red Dunes, a twisting, closed aqua tube slide designed for maximum excitement or compete to become the champion of Al Falaj Race, the region’s first side-by-side dueling tube raft race, with high-speed drops, sharp twists, and head-to-head action.

The expanded waterpark also features Al Sahel Junior, the region’s first mini zero-gravity boomerango, featuring exciting drops, winding slides, and vertical zooms for a splash-filled adventure and young thrill-seekers can take on Dawwama Junior, a scaled-down version of the park’s iconic tornado slide.

Guests are invited to navigate the perplexing twists and turns of Mataha Madness or get caught in the swirling excitement of Sadaf Swirl. For those chasing the adrenaline, Bahamut’s Rage offers exhilarating drops on a high-thrill log flume water ride. Little ones, and adults too, will enjoy the interactive fun at Bandit’s Playground, a dynamic splash zone packed with surprises located within the all-new Bandit’s Village. These incredible additions are just a taste of what’s new, expanding the waterpark’s impressive collection to over 60 rides, slides, and attractions, promising endless fun for everyone!

