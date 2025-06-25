Dubai Chambers organises customer experience community event to advance customer service excellence in the private sector

DUBAI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted a customer experience (CX) community event to showcase the latest trends and innovations in service excellence. The workshop was organised as part of Dubai Chambers’ Service Excellence Programme, which was launched to help elevate customer service practices throughout the private sector.

The event, which attracted more than 60 representatives from private sector companies operating across diverse industries, featured a panel session highlighting how artificial intelligence can be leveraged to enhance customer interactions via instant messaging platforms.

This was followed by a presentation on strategies to strengthen employee engagement in delivering positive customer experiences, in recognition of the vital role of organisational culture in improving customer satisfaction. A further session focused on approaches to meeting the evolving expectations of customers, with an emphasis on agility, real-time feedback, and integrated digital experiences.

Organised in collaboration with ARCET Global, the event also offered in-depth data and insights on the latest developments in customer experience, with leading experts highlighting the importance of flexibility and integrated digital experiences in improving service delivery. Discussions emphasised the critical role of artificial intelligence, chatbots, and real-time analytics in enhancing all aspects of customer experience management.

The event reiterated the need to focus on service design tools that reflect customer behaviours and expectations, as well as the importance of combining these with digital solutions to deliver a smooth and fully integrated customer journey. It also highlighted the importance of adopting effective methods to demonstrate the impact and value of customer experience enhancements on business performance.

Dubai Chambers’ Service Excellence Programme provides participating companies with quarterly mystery shopper reports that offer detailed feedback on their customer service performance, identifying strengths and highlighting areas for improvement. This helps businesses make data-driven decisions and implement effective strategies to enhance their customer experience.

The programme evaluates companies based on criteria aligned with global best practices, including branch appearance, policy and criteria, employees, service delivery, payment transaction, services provided for people of determination, and customer happiness measurements. It also assesses the added value companies bring to customers through digital channels, including services provided via mobile applications, websites, and social media platforms.

To ensure the Service Excellence Programme remains relevant and responsive to the evolving local business environment, Dubai Chambers has also expanded its scope to include the evaluation of customer experience in new areas including the insurance sector and concept stores.

