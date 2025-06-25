UAE, European Union Agency sign MoU to establish secure communication line to enhance security, police cooperation

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Interior, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the European Union Agency, represented by Europol, regarding the establishment of a secure communication line between the two sides.

This comes within the framework of the strong relations and strategic partnership between them, particularly in the areas of security and combating transnational organised crime.

The Memorandum of Understanding aims to establish a secure technical infrastructure for the exchange of security and police information, enhancing the ability of both parties to combat this type of organised crime.

The Ministry of Interior affirmed that the signing of this memorandum is a strategic step within the UAE's vision to strengthen its international partnerships and build an integrated security system based on the exchange of expertise and the use of the latest technologies to enhance the security and stability of societies. It is also an extension of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement on Combating Transnational Crime between the UAE and Europol, which was signed on (7) September 2016.

For its part, Europol welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, praising the strong relations with the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, and emphasising that close cooperation with active international partners contributes to strengthening regional and international security.