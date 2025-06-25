Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Sharjah’s 1st solar plant ‘SANA’

SHARJAH, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Petroleum Department, and Chairman of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), attended the opening of "SANA," the first solar power plant in Sharjah, on Wednesday. This new facility covers a large area of 850,000 square meters and can produce 60 megawatts of energy. It is located next to the Sajaa Gas Plant.

The solar power plant project is being developed with the support of the SNOC. This initiative is a collaboration between the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) and Emerge, a partnership between the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and the French company EDF Group. Emerge has been chosen to oversee the operation of the plant.

H.H. highlighted that launching Sharjah's first solar power plant marks an important step forward in the emirate's quest for sustainable energy. His Highness emphasized that this initiative is part of the broader goals of the emirate's Energy Council, which focuses on planning for the future of energy and water in the region.

H.H. emphasised that this project reflects Sharjah's dedication to protecting the environment and its focus on using clean and renewable energy. He highlighted that the project is a great example of how teamwork and innovation can help create a greener and more sustainable future.

The inauguration ceremony began with the national anthem of the UAE. Eng. Khamis Al Mazrouei, the CEO of Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), gave a speech about the new station called “SANA,” which means bright light. He expressed his joy and pride in this achievement, which started as an idea from some of the company's engineers eight years ago who aimed to create renewable energy projects in Sharjah.

Al Mazrouei highlighted that the shift to using renewable energy is no longer just a choice; it’s something that must be done to keep up with the fast changes happening in the energy world. He pointed out that the leaders at SNOC are committed to making this transition a key part of their strategy, aiming to move towards a more sustainable and responsible way of operating.

Al Mazrouei talked about the start of a solar power project back in 2018. It began with a small solar power plant, built at the Hamriyah LNG terminal, with a capacity to produce 300 kilowatts of energy. This facility was designed to power operations using clean energy, marking the first step toward what would eventually become the larger SANA solar power plant in the Sajaa area.

He emphasised that the SANA project is more than just a way to generate energy; it's also an investment in the country's talented workforce. Many of the workers involved in this project are Emirati nationals who graduated from local universities.

Al Mazrouei highlighted that this initiative aligns with the goals of the Corporation to be a dependable energy provider. The focus is on achieving carbon neutrality, diversifying energy sources, and ensuring safe and sustainable practices. Ultimately, this project aims to bring lasting benefits to the Emirate of Sharjah, its residents, and the broader community.

The CEO of SNOC commended this achievement, which would not have been possible without the generous blessing of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Energy Council, and the leadership and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Petroleum Department, and Chairman of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), and Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the SNOC.

Al Mazrouei wrapped up his speech by thanking everyone who played a part in the success of the solar power plant project. He acknowledged the contributions of both people and organizations, highlighting their teamwork and strategic collaboration as key elements in making the project successful. He expressed his belief that what has been accomplished so far is just the start of even bigger goals we can achieve together in the future.

Abdulaziz Al Obaidli, Chairman of Emerge, delivered a statement during the inauguration ceremony of “SANA,“ expressing his genuine pleasure at the occasion. He noted that this project signifies a significant achievement not only for the Emirate of Sharjah but also for the United Arab Emirates and the broader region. Al Obaidli conveyed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the successful realization of this initiative, including the dedicated work teams, engineers, technicians, and consultants. Furthermore, he acknowledged the substantial support provided by Masdar and EDF in bringing this project to fruition.

Al Obaidli shared insights about the “SANA” project, highlighting that it’s much more than just a clean energy initiative. It symbolizes the leadership's commitment to renewable energy solutions and demonstrates that everyone involved is dedicated to building a more sustainable future. He pointed out that this project will boost energy security in Sharjah by producing clean energy. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in the fight against climate change by helping to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, making a tangible difference for both the environment and the economy, both locally and nationally.

The Chairman of Emerge highlighted the company's dedication to offering innovative and effective renewable energy solutions. These solutions help partners meet their environmental and economic goals. He also mentioned that the company has completed this project and will manage its operation and maintenance for the next 25 years. This shows the company's confidence in the region's potential and emphasises the strong relationships it has built with partners who trust Emerge to deliver reliable, sustainable energy options.

Al Obaidli concluded his remarks by stating, “The success of the SANA project demonstrates the potential outcomes when visions are aligned and collaborative efforts are made between the public and private sectors. Emerge anticipates further partnerships in this area and aims for this achievement to serve as a starting point for additional initiatives that promote a more sustainable future for current and future generations.”

The Chairman of the SNOC, recently watched a film showcasing the development of the SANA plant. The film highlighted the key features of the facility and the hard work put in by the engineers and partners involved in the project.

Fatima Al Hammadi, Project Manager of SANA, delivered a speech in which she discussed the importance of the partnerships and efforts made to launch the solar power plant. She noted that the project originated from an individual's idea, which was later brought to life through collective efforts.

She pointed out that the SANA project is the result of real teamwork among different groups from various industries, such as electricity, gas, and clean energy. Everyone involved has the same aim: to promote clean energy. She praised the hard work that is contributing to a future with less carbon pollution.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed recognised the partners by presenting them with special shields as a token of appreciation and took group photos with them. He also had the opportunity to meet the Emirati engineers involved in the project, expressing his admiration for their hard work and wishing them all the best for the future.

H.H. officially launched the solar power plant by pressing the inauguration button, marking the beginning of its operations. After that, His Highness took a tour of the site to explore the various facilities and features of SANA’s plant. The plant is the largest in Sharjah and is notable for being the first to utilize renewable energy to power the emirate's oil and natural gas facilities. Additionally, it is one of the first plants in the world designed to not only supply its own electricity needs but also to export any extra power it generates.

During the tour, H.H. was updated on the stages of the 60-megawatt SANA solar power plant project. This facility can produce clean energy that would be enough to power about 13,780 homes each year. By doing this, it helps to lower carbon dioxide emissions by 66,000 tons each year, contributing to a cleaner environment. The plant features 13,000 flexible poles that can move to follow the sun's path, maximizing energy collection. These poles support over 98,000 solar panels, working together to harness solar power efficiently.