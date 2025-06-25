Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, RAK Department of Civil Aviation, sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in aviation sector

DUBAI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – As part of their mutual commitment to enhancing institutional cooperation and developing joint work mechanisms within the civil aviation sector, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) and the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah (RAKDCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening strategic partnership and exchanging expertise to improve operational efficiency and ensure the highest levels of safety and security in this vital sector.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Eng. Esmaeel Hassan Esmaeel Alblooshi, Director General, Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah.

The MoU sets comprehensive framework for collaboration between the two parties through the exchange of information, data, and expertise; the formation of joint working groups; and the organisation of regular meetings to oversee the implementation of the MoU and address any emerging challenges. These efforts aim to enhance institutional integration and achieve the strategic objectives of both parties.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammad Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, stated:

“This MoU represents a significant step toward enhancing integration and coordination among the entities responsible for civil aviation sector in the UAE. It also reflects our shared commitment to advancing development, innovation, and achieving the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency. We are keen to unify efforts and exchange expertise with our partners in Ras Al Khaimah to serve the best interests of the aviation sector and elevate its services in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

Eng. Esmaeel Hassan Esmaeel Alblooshi, Director General, Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, stated:

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority aligns with our strategic vision to enhance institutional integration and activate partnerships with national entities involved in the civil aviation sector. This step represents a fundamental pillar in unifying efforts and exchanging expertise and technical knowledge, thereby contributing to improved operational efficiency and the strengthening of safety and security standards in the UAE’s airspace.

We are committed to achieving our shared objectives with our partners at the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority in building a more resilient and sustainable civil aviation sector that further reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading global aviation hub.”

Both parties emphasised that the signing of this MoU marks the beginning of a promising strategic partnership that supports the national efforts to strengthen the UAE’s leadership in the civil aviation sector and strengthen its position as a globally recognized civil aviation hub.

