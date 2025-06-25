Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian FM discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, during which they discussed current regional developments.

During the call, both sides emphasised the importance of working toward the sustainability of de-escalation, and the adoption of diplomatic means and dialogue to resolve crises, in a way that contributes to maintaining regional and international peace and security.

They also addressed an array of issues of mutual interest, related to bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

