Emirates Council for Balanced Development, Emirates Nature-WWF organise open majlis to engage Al Rams community in future developments

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Council for Balanced Development and environmental NGO Emirates Nature-WWF organised an open, interactive community gathering in Al Rams, Ras Al Khaimah. The event brought together diverse segments of the local community – including farmers, entrepreneurs and youth – to share ideas, experiences and ambitions for a sustainable, prosperous future.

Designed to enhance community engagement and local resident participation, the majlis aims to ensure that future initiatives are aligned with the needs of the community while also preserving the area’s unique geographical, cultural, and social identity.

More than 80 members of the Al Rams community – from youth to elders – took part in this event, actively discussing their role in supporting ongoing development and safeguarding Al Rams’ identity.

The majlis forms part of a broader roadmap for the sustainable development of Al Rams. In earlier phases, the Emirates Council for Balanced Development introduced a series of key projects – including the construction of a community majlis, enhancements to the Al Rams entrance and corniche, upgrades to the marina, creation of an eco-tourism master plan, and the launch of various other development initiatives and programmes.

Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, the Emirates Council for Balanced Development continues to strengthen its partnerships with both public and private sector stakeholders. This collaborative approach reflects the Council’s belief that sustainable community development and improved quality of life across all regions of the UAE are national priorities – goals that can only be achieved through collective effort.

Nestled between sea and mountain, Al Rams is a place shaped by nature — home to coastal lagoons, mangroves, working farms, rugged peaks, and unspoiled shorelines. This extraordinary setting provides the foundation for a new chapter of sustainable growth.

The partnership between the Emirates Council for Balanced Development and Emirates Nature-WWF marks a strategic step forward in unlocking Al Rams’ environmental potential. Together, both organizations are championing a new generation of nature-based projects that preserve the region’s cultural heritage and natural beauty – by creating unique tourism experiences that showcase Al Rams’ assets and elevate its standing on the UAE tourism map.

From studying Al Rams’ rich biodiversity on land and sea, to creating a 2.9 km eco-trail linking the historic Dhayah Fort to coastal lagoons, and identifying new sustainable business opportunities, these projects are designed not only to conserve Al Rams’ natural heritage, but to generate real opportunities for local people – especially youth, farmers and entrepreneurs. These groups played a leading role in the recent community majlis, with insights to shape priorities across eco-tourism, conservation and community development.

Through this work, Al Rams is emerging as a national model for sustainable rural living – where biodiversity is protected, local economies thrive, and visitors are drawn to experience a deeper connection with nature and culture.

The Emirates Council for Balanced Development is working closely with the private sector to instil a sense of social responsibility and drive economic growth through the development of Emirati villages. Its flagship initiative, the “Emirates Villages” project, aims to improve quality of life across the country and create a sustainable development model that encourages investment, supports local development, and promotes social stability, and prosperity.

Rooted in comprehensive development plans and sustainable initiatives, the project focuses on beautifying villages while raising awareness about their historical and archaeological significance in the history of the UAE. The Council also supports small and medium enterprises in developing micro-economies within these villages, complemented by media campaigns that spotlight their key attractions and elevate their profile on the domestic tourism map – all contributing to wider social development goals.

This partnership is further strengthened by Emirates Nature-WWF’s legacy of environmental stewardship. Now in its 25th year, the environmental NGO continues to protect ecosystems across the UAE, accelerate climate action, and support food and water security while inspiring individuals to engage in environmental protection. Its initiatives include blue carbon assessments, restoration of traditional falaj irrigation systems, smart agriculture, eco-tourism models and more.



