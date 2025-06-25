SPSA launches campaign to prevent heat stress

SHARJAH, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority has started a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of heat stress for workers during the hot summer months, especially for those working outdoors in direct sunlight.

The authority has created important guidelines and recommended practices to keep workers safe, such as providing comfortable workspaces and ensuring safety when temperatures are high. They are also working closely with other organizations, like the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to make sure that workers in Sharjah have the safest working conditions possible.

The authority urges all businesses and the public to follow the rule that bans outdoor work during the hottest part of the day. This is a crucial step to protect workers from heat stress. They also highlighted the importance of following the awareness messages shared through this campaign, which includes informative leaflets and visits to work sites.

Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Director of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, emphasised that worker safety and health are top priorities, especially during the summer when temperatures can soar. He stated that fighting heat stress is a responsibility shared by everyone, and it requires teamwork from both public and private sectors.

The Prevention and Safety Authority appreciates the cooperation with various government agencies and private companies in implementing safety measures in recent years. He encouraged all organisations to continue participating in the awareness efforts to ensure that all workers receive these important safety messages and to foster a culture of safety in the workplace,'' he added.

Statistics from previous years have shown that workers in construction and manufacturing are particularly at risk for heat stress due to the nature of their jobs.

The Prevention and Safety Authority remains dedicated to safeguarding the health and safety of workers in Sharjah and calls on everyone to work together and follow the safety guidelines to maintain a safe work environment during the summer