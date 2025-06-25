Dubai Design District launches whitepaper ‘Inside the Fashion Opportunity in Dubai’

DUBAI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Design District (d3), a global creative ecosystem part of TECOM Group PJSC, has launched a white paper on the emerging opportunities of Dubai’s dynamic fashion and luxury market. ‘Inside the Fashion Opportunity in Dubai’ explores emerging commercial and creative opportunities for fashion and luxury businesses looking to optimise and expand their presence, reach and operations in Dubai and the region.

‘Inside the Fashion Opportunity in Dubai’ aims to equip the international fashion industry with strategic insight and advice, providing context to the city’s socio-economic position in the global fashion market and trends driving growth and opportunity across the region. It also examines the evolution of Dubai’s infrastructural framework, from advancing manufacturing facility to its regional logistics network, and unpacks key trends, cultural opportunities and consumer behaviours that can enable brands to optimise operations, navigate customer expectations.

“The Middle East’s luxury and fashion landscape, particularly here in Dubai, has undergone a remarkable transformation,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group. “We have evolved from being consumers of global fashion trends to a vital force shaping the industry’s future. Businesses increasingly recognise how crucial our market is in strengthening business growth, resilience and innovation, with strategic investments in infrastructure, proactive pro-business policies, a robust tourism and logistics network and on-ground cultural activations cementing Dubai as a critical market and gateway for international fashion brands.

This whitepaper provides significant insights, opportunities and recommendations for businesses looking to grow and compete in Dubai’s dynamic market and underscores its position as a global fashion hub.”

The paper features exclusive, proprietary data and analysis from a survey conducted by d3 and BoF Insights — The Business of Fashion’s data and analysis think tank — of more than 1,000 residents in Dubai. It also combines expert insight from independent consultants, academics and brand and retail executives.

The whitepaper was developed by BoF as part of a paid partnership with Dubai Design District (d3).



