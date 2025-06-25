Sharjah Taxi explores global practices in public transport at UITP Global Public Transport Summi in Hamburg

SHARJAH, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Taxi, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, participated in the UITP Global Public Transport Summit, hosted in Hamburg, Germany, under the theme “Public Transport as a Driver of Urban Prosperity.” This participation aimed to stay up to date with the latest global trends in the public transport sector and to explore smart technologies and solutions that contribute to enhancing the quality of services provided to the community.

The delegation, which included Khalid Al Kindi, General Manager of Sharjah Taxi, Mustafa Shalaby, Director of the Operations Department, and Ifad Kabbani, Head of the Fleet Section, reviewed the latest global practices and innovations in the public transport sector. They explored pioneering experiences in sustainable transport systems, as well as digital solutions implemented in major smart cities around the world that are leading the way in the field of transportation. The delegation also learned about best practices in digital transformation, environmental sustainability, and carbon emission reduction.

Al Kindi affirmed that Sharjah Taxi’s participation in this global summit represents an important step in the company's ongoing efforts to adopt the most innovative solutions that would enhance the transportation system in the Emirate. This aligns with Sharjah’s vision of improving quality of life and achieving the highest standards of comfort and safety for the community.

Al Kindi added: “Through our participation, we aim to learn from leading global experiences and connect with experts and decision-makers in the public transport sector, with the goal of developing future plans to provide advanced, sustainable, and environmentally friendly transport services.”

On the sidelines of the summit, Al Kindi met with. Dr Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, Acting President of the General Transport Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and President of the UITP MENA Division.

The meeting included a review of successful experiences in both countries, discussion of potential areas for collaboration, and exploration of ways to exchange expertise to develop the transport sector and achieve regional integration in this vital field.

The UITP Global Public Transport Summit serves as a global platform that brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and specialists from around the world to exchange expertise and showcase the latest innovations aimed at supporting cities in achieving sustainable development and improving mobility for all.

The 2025 edition of the summit attracted over 10,000 participants, including transport operators, government entities, policymakers, and industry suppliers from across the globe. The event featured more than 400 exhibitors and around 340 speakers, including experts and specialists, who gathered to discuss key issues and future trends, share experiences, and highlight best practices that contribute to strengthening public transport systems and promoting sustainable urban development worldwide.