Ministry of Culture launches 19th edition of ‘Al Burda Award'

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Culture has launched the 19th edition of ‘Al Burda Award’, which this year is centred around the theme of “Social Cohesion and Unity.” This aligns with the UAE’s declaration of the “Year of the Community” and reinforces the noble values of the Prophet’s teachings, aiming to build a cohesive society grounded in tolerance and coexistence.

Al Burda Award is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, who emphasised that the award reflects the UAE’s leading role in supporting and nurturing Islamic arts. It also aligns with the UAE’s strategy to introduce Islamic art to global audiences, preserve its rich heritage and highlight the values of tolerance, which is inherent in Islamic culture.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, stated that Al Burda Award embodies the UAE’s vision of promoting shared human values and reinforcing the role of Islamic arts as a bridge for dialogue and cultural exchange among nations and peoples. He noted that art is a universal language capable of expressing values that unite us.

He further emphasised that Islamic arts contribute to spreading the message of tolerance and coexistence, while reviving a rich heritage from which we draw lessons in unity and harmony. He called on all creatives from across the Islamic world to participate in this edition with works that reflect the beauty and spirit of Islamic art.

This year, the award draws its theme from Surah Al-Hujurat, verse13: “O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you. Indeed, Allah is Knowing and Acquainted”. It is also inspired from a famous verse of the Burda poem by Imam Al-Busiri: “Mohamed is the master of the two worlds and of both realms — mankind and jinn, Arabs and non-Arabs alike.”

The award consists of three main categories: Arabic Calligraphy, which includes classical, contemporary, and typographic design; Arabic Poetry, featuring classical, Nabati, and free verse forms; and Ornamentation, including both traditional and contemporary approaches.

The Ministry of Culture has allocated AED 210,000 in prizes for the top three winners in each of the classical and Nabati poetry categories, and AED 160,000 for the top three winners in the free verse poetry category. In Arabic calligraphy, AED 210,000 in prizes have been allocated to the top five winners in both the traditional and contemporary categories, along with AED 160,000 for the top three winners in the typographic design category. For ornamentation, AED 210,000 has been allocated to the top five winners in the traditional category, and AED 160,000 to the top three winners in the contemporary category.

Al Burda Award aims to shed light on the noble life of the Prophet Mohamed (peace be upon him) and his unique character by celebrating Islamic arts as a gateway for cultural dialogue and as an integral part of human heritage. The award also seeks to highlight the values and principles of tolerance by showcasing the beauty of Islamic art, fostering innovation and creativity, and inspiring younger generations to practice traditional Islamic art forms.

The award represents the Islamic world through the participation of distinguished and talented individuals, showcasing the rich cultural and intellectual diversity of the Islamic world. The award supports the broader creative movement and attracts emerging and young talents.

Since its launch in 2004 to commemorate the birth of the Prophet Mohamed (peace be upon him), Al Burda Award has honoured more than 390 talented individuals from around the world, including poets, artists, and calligraphers who specialize in Islamic arts. Today, it stands as a distinguished Emirati platform that celebrates this timeless art form and the rich beauty of the Arabic language. The award underscores the UAE’s leading role in fostering creativity, preserving the artistic heritage of Islamic civilization, and promoting exceptional works of art to a global audience.

Those interested in participating can register on the award’s website https://burda.ae/ar by 30 September 2025. Artwork submissions for the calligraphy and ornamentation categories will be accepted until 13 October 2025.

