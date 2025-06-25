Awqaf Dubai organises Waqifaat Forum to honour pioneering female endowers

DUBAI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) organised the Waqifaat Forum at the Zabeel Ladies Club.

The forum highlighted the growing role of female endowers (Waqifaat in Arabic) in supporting and developing the endowment sector in Dubai and the UAE.

The event was attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, and Hamda Ibrahim Qattami, Board Member of Awqaf Dubai. The forum featured a ceremony to honour the charitable contributions of pioneering Emirati female endowers and philanthropists.

The event also featured the screening of a documentary titled ‘Growth of Waqf Through Women’s Giving’, which showcased women’s contributions to the endowment sector and the broad societal impact achieved through developmental and charitable projects.

Hessa Buhumaid described the Waqifaat Forum as a unique event that recognises the institutional and humanitarian contributions of Emirati women. In her speech, she stated: “Endowment, in its essence, is a sincere expression of faith in shared social responsibility. It is one of the highest forms of charity, whose positive impact continues in this life and accompanies its initiator into the hereafter.”

Praising H.H. Sheikha Hind for extending her patronage to the forum, she said: “Her Highness’s patronage honours every female endower who upholds the values of giving and social responsibility. It reflects the enduring role of Emirati women as active partners in building a cohesive and prosperous society.”

Buhumaid also emphasised that the CDA’s Jood platform, which facilitates humanitarian contributions from the community, is committed to strengthening the culture of endowment in alignment with Dubai’s Social Agenda 33, contributing to enhancing quality of life and social stability.

Hamda Ibrahim Qattami noted that the forum offered a unique opportunity to celebrate the role of female endowers. She said: “The UAE, guided by its visionary leadership, has placed strong emphasis on advancing the endowment sector and transforming it into a sustainable institutional framework that supports community development, education, health, and humanitarian efforts. Within this context, the participation of female endowers is vital. Emirati women today are not just contributors, they are partners in shaping the future of endowment in our society.”

Naeema Tannaf Mubarak, Head of Endowment Attraction and Development at Awqaf Dubai, highlighted the significant rise in female participation in the sector, reporting that 207 endowments have been made by 149 female endowers, with a total value exceeding AED1.3 billion. These funds support various causes, including mosques, orphans, people of determination, education, water provision, healthcare, Hajj pilgrims, and other charitable efforts. The forum also announced a new endowment project titled ‘Smile of Childhood’, aimed at supporting children from low-income families.

The Waqifaat Forum stands as a testament to the strong contributions of Emirati women, celebrating their role as key partners in the nation’s journey of development, endowment, and philanthropy.



