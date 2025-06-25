UAE President, Emir of Qatar meet in Doha to discuss close bilateral ties, regional developments

DOHA, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, in Doha to discuss the strong relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen them for the benefit of both nations and their peoples. The two leaders also reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, with the aim of advancing prosperity and progress for all.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed His Highness the UAE President, who is on a fraternal visit to Qatar aimed at reinforcing the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, in line with their shared commitment to supporting joint Gulf cooperation.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the situation in the Middle East following the announcement of a ceasefire between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel.

His Highness the UAE President praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in facilitating the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. He underlined the importance of coordinated international efforts to create conditions conducive to safeguarding the security and stability of the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Qatar and its people in the wake of the recent attack on its territory. He expressed the UAE’s full support for any measures taken by Qatar to safeguard its security and protect its citizens.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani thanked the UAE President for his sincere sentiments towards the Qatari people, and praised the UAE’s supportive stance and solidarity with Qatar in light of recent events.

Both leaders underscored the importance of advancing dialogue and diplomatic solutions as the preferred path to overcoming crises and preserving regional and global security.

The meeting was attended by members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the UAE President during his visit, including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence;H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several ministers and senior officials.

The meeting was also attended from the Qatari side by His Highness were His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of H.H. the Amir of Qatar; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and several Sheikhs and senior Qatari officials.

Following the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed departed Qatar, where he was bid farewell by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials.