UAE President awards Lebanese Ambassador First Class Order of Independence

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has awarded Ambassador of the Republic of Lebanon to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan, the Order of Independence (First Class).

This honour was conferred in recognition of the ambassador’s efforts during his tenure in the UAE, which contributed to strengthening and advancing the fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations across various fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the medal to Ambassador Dandan during a reception today in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his best wishes to the ambassador for continued success, and praised his contributions in fostering bilateral ties between the two countries in all areas.

In turn, the Lebanese ambassador expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending his wise leadership and influential role on both the regional and international stages.

The ambassador also reaffirmed the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Lebanon, and extended his thanks to all governmental departments in the UAE for the support and cooperation that positively contributed to the success of his mission.