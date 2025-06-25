NATO commits to spending hike

THE HAGUE, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- NATO leaders, concluding a brief summit in the Netherlands on Wednesday, endorsed the significant increase in defence spending long advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

They reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to collective defense, a principle Trump had seemingly wavered on earlier in the week, much to the relief of his allies

In a joint declaration, NATO leaders said they were “united in the face of profound security threats and challenges,” in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the “persistent threat” of terrorism.

“Allies commit to invest 5% of GDP annually on core defence requirements as well as defence-and security-related spending by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective obligations,” it continued.