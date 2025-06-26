GDRFA Dubai launches second edition of 'Ideal Face' initiative

DUBAI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has launched the second edition of the Ideal Face initiative, continuing its efforts to promote positive behaviour and reinforce Dubai’s image as a city where respect, kindness and humanity are central to daily life.

Launched under the slogan “This is the Dubai We Want,” the initiative draws inspiration from the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “A salute to those who draw a smile or bring joy to a traveller or visitor. This is the Dubai we want.” It emphasises the role of individuals — citizens, residents, and visitors— in reflecting the true face of the Dubai we take pride in.

The initiative operates both on-ground and digitally, spotlighting inspiring behaviour and encouraging GDRFA staff, airport personnel, travellers, digital audiences, and the wider community to embrace kindness, proactivity, and respect.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, remarked, “The ‘Ideal Face’ is not just a title — it reflects the values we uphold. A simple gesture can have a profound impact, and every individual can serve as a true ambassador for Dubai through sincere, human moments.”

The initiative will be activated via an interactive booth at Dubai International Airport (Terminal 3 – Departures), featuring a smart screen and camera to document positive human interactions. Individuals demonstrating commendable behaviour will receive a thank-you card bearing the phrase: “The Ideal Face – This is the Dubai We Want.”

A complementary digital platform will also share inspiring stories and collect online pledges, supported by interactive airport content. The public is encouraged to participate using the hashtag #YouAreTheIdealFace to share their own human-centred moments.

Building on the success of the first phase, which garnered over 10,000 pledges, recognised 30,000 positive behaviours, and recorded more than 61 million views and 243,000 digital interactions, this expanded edition is more grounded in community engagement and aligned with the leadership’s vision of shaping “The Dubai We Want.”

GDRFA Dubai invites all community members—particularly travellers through Dubai International Airport—to take part in the initiative, either online or by visiting the interactive booth at Terminal 3 from 1st to 13th July 2025, to share their pledges and document meaningful moments.