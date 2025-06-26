UN Women Liaison Office for GCC marks International Day of Women in Diplomacy

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The UN Women Liaison Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council marked International Day of Women in Diplomacy on 24th June, spotlighting the critical role women play in shaping global diplomacy.

The office commended the UAE for its pioneering efforts to empower women and elevate their participation in foreign policy, both regionally and globally.

The International Day of Women in Diplomacy was unanimously adopted by the UN General Assembly during its 76th session, with the UAE playing a central role in co-sponsoring the resolution. The observance affirms the importance of enhancing women’s representation in diplomatic missions and international affairs.

This annual observance aligns with SDG 5, which focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls. It particularly underscores the need for women’s equal participation in decision-making processes, including political and public life, a vital element for sustainable development, peace, and global prosperity.

On this occasion, Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC, highlighted the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak "Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her historic role in advancing women’s empowerment across all sectors.

Dr. Al Shehhi noted that Sheikha Fatima’s directive to establish and host the office in the UAE marked a strategic step in promoting international collaboration and reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for women’s advancement.

“Thanks to the unwavering support of the UAE’s leadership, women have made remarkable strides, including in diplomacy,” said Dr. Al Shehhi. “The UAE ranks 7th globally and 1st regionally in the UN Gender Equality Index, which reflects the nation's firm commitment to gender parity.”

Official data illustrates the UAE’s strong track record in this sector. Women represent 49.5 percent of the workforce at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and nearly 60 percent of graduates from the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy are women.

Currently, 587 Emirati women serve in the Ministry and its foreign missions, including 275 diplomats, comprising 42 percent of all Emirati women employed at the Ministry. These figures exceed many global benchmarks.

Furthermore, eight Emirati women currently hold ambassadorial or permanent representative posts at regional and international organisations — a testament to their leadership and capabilities in a field long perceived as male-dominated.

“Our deepening partnership with the UAE stands as a testament to a shared commitment to women’s leadership in decision-making spaces — especially in diplomacy,” Dr. Al Shehhi added. “This progress stems from strong political will and institutional support, positioning Emirati women as key contributors to the UAE’s global presence.”

The UAE’s strategic partnership with UN Women for 2024–2027, signed in March 2023, focuses on several key areas: legislative reform to promote gender equality, women’s participation in peace processes, economic empowerment in Africa and Latin America, and increasing women's engagement in climate action.

The agreement also includes a dedicated pillar on promoting a Women-Centred Foreign Policy, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to a sustainable and inclusive diplomatic approach.

The UAE is also a key global partner in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, actively supporting the inclusion of women in peacebuilding, defence, and security roles.