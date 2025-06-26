Abdullah bin Zayed, Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister discuss ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them with Simon Harris, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Minister of Defence of Ireland, during a phone call.

The two ministers also reviewed regional developments and discussed efforts to strengthen security and stability at both regional and international levels, as well as ways to support development efforts within societies.

Sheikh Abdullah and Harris exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest and explored areas of joint cooperation between the UAE and Ireland.