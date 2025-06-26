Saudi Arabia replaces Kaaba Kiswa as Islamic New Year begins

MAKKAH, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has unveiled the new Kiswa of the Holy Kaaba on the first day of the Islamic New Year, continuing a tradition that has been upheld for more than a century.

The new Kiswa weighs 1,415 kilogrammes and consists of 47 intricately embroidered black silk panels adorned with 68 Quranic verses stitched using 24-karat gold-plated silver threads.

To produce the new Kiswa, 120 kilogrammes of gold-plated silver thread, 60 kilogrammes of pure silver, 825 kilogrammes of silk, and 410 kilogrammes of raw cotton were used. Additionally, 54 gilded pieces were crafted using eight specialised weaving machines within the complex.