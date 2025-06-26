Dubai Police’s Hemaya Schools celebrate graduation of 190 students

DUBAI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, attended the graduation ceremony for the third cohort of 190 students from Hemaya Schools for the 2024-2025 academic year, which included 102 males and 88 females.

In a remark at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Al Marri highlighted that Hemaya Schools are not just educational institutions; they are a strategic project that underscores Dubai Police's commitment to investing in human, the true wealth of society.

He stated, “These schools have proven their ability to develop well-rounded students who embody values, discipline, and knowledge, elevating education to a vital mission. We are not merely graduating students; we are nurturing a generation of leaders, instilled with a sense of responsibility and armed with knowledge and a strong sense of belonging.”

Major Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director of Hemaya Schools for Education and Training, stated, “This educational journey reflects the hard work of our dedicated educational and administrative teams. We believe that education is the cornerstone of strong, cohesive communities. Our commitment is to provide a learning environment that encourages creativity and instils essential values.”

Captain Mohammad bin Shafia, Head of the Boys’ Section at Hemaya Schools, expressed, “Throughout this educational journey, we are dedicated to fostering a sense of belonging and instilling the value of excellence in our students.”

The ceremony featured a short film that celebrated Hemaya Schools' achievements, highlighting the students' educational journeys since the school's establishment and the essential skills they have developed through various community and security initiatives.