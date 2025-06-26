Mohammed Bin Rashid Library showcases UAE story through rare stamps

DUBAI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, in collaboration with the Emirates Philatelic Association, organised a cultural event titled “Emirati Treasures Sealed With History: From Memory Archives to Treasures for Generations”.

The event targeted youth, heritage enthusiasts, cultural institutions and stamp collectors in support of the library’s efforts to preserve the UAE’s cultural legacy and promote awareness of the art of stamp collecting.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, inaugurated the event alongside Abdulla Khoory, President of the Emirates Philatelic Association, with several members of the association in attendance.

The exhibition showcased a rare collection of historical stamps chronicling the UAE’s development, from local issues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to early federal stamps. Highlights included some of the oldest postal envelopes, dating back to 1908, which reflect the early postal routes linking Gulf cities to India. These artefacts serve as valuable records of the commercial and cultural connections of the era.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Murr commented, “This exhibition reflects our continued commitment to preserving the UAE’s cultural and historical heritage. It also raises public awareness of the importance of collecting stamps and coins, which document key milestones in our nation's journey.”

As part of the programme, the library hosted a workshop titled “Becoming a Professional Stamp Collector,” led by Professor Ahmed Abdul Latif Al Khalidi. The session introduced participants to the fundamentals of stamp collecting.

The event concluded with a panel discussion titled “The Art of Stamp Collecting,” moderated by Wafa Khalid Al Muhaisen and featuring Abdullah Khoory and Ali Wang Dijun. The panel explored the evolution of stamp collecting in the UAE, its role in preserving national identity, and the importance of knowledge exchange among collectors.

This event forms part of the Library’s National Identity and Heritage Promotion Programme, a flagship cultural initiative aimed at documenting local heritage and deepening the younger generation’s connection to their roots and cultural values.

