Abdullah bin Salem honours Sharjah Excellence Award 2024

SHARJAH, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, recently attended the award ceremony for the Sharjah Excellence Award 2024.

The event was held at the Expo Centre Sharjah and organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah honoured the winners from different categories, which included local businesses, organisations from the Gulf region, and individuals who have made significant contributions to the economy. He also recognised the strategic partners, sponsors, judges, and the team behind the award for their hard work and dedication in making the event a success.

This year, 17 businesses and entrepreneurs received awards for their outstanding achievements. In the category for the Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, the winners included notable companies like Saudi Electricity Company, Agility Global, Qatar Islamic Bank, and others. The Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award was given to Fair Value from Saudi Arabia.

For the Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award, both Montessori Children's Garden Nursery and Gracia Group were recognised. The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Award was presented to Dr. Sunny Kurian and Hamad Ali Sulaiman Al Shamsi, while Hamid Hassan Al Mazmi won the award specifically for individuals with disabilities.

In the Sharjah Social Responsibility Award category, the winners included the University of Sharjah, the Sharjah Housing Department, and Sharjah Airport. Additionally, Emirates Refining Company was honoured with the award for the best facility that follows security standards.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, gave a speech. He emphasised that these awards are part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who is committed to supporting initiatives that help build a sustainable economy and encourage a culture of quality and creativity in the workplace.

Al Owais shared his heartfelt thanks to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi. He appreciated their generous support for the Sharjah Excellence Award, which has helped it become a major force in promoting outstanding business practices and quality management.

He highlighted that this year's award had a remarkable turnout, with over 132 entries—a 34 percent increase from last year. This shows that more organisations are recognising the importance of quality and innovation in their work.

At the ends of his speech, Al Owais emphasised that the Sharjah Excellence Award continues to aid all partners and organisations, both locally and internationally, in adopting the best practices for business excellence. His aim is to foster an environment that enhances investment opportunities for businesses in the UAE and the Gulf region, ultimately improving their overall performance.