KEZAD, StockSpace, Axione Development to establish AED50m warehouse

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group has announced the signing of a 50-year land lease agreement with Grade A warehouse operator StockSpace and project master developer Axione Development to establish a state-of-the-art Grade A warehouse facility in KEZAD Area A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah).

StockSpace has invested AED50 million to set up its 14,200 square metre facility that will significantly contribute to the growth of F&B and FMCG industries in the region by providing prime quality warehousing space and operations. The company’s operations are set to create around 100 new jobs at the facility in KEZAD.

Mansoor Al Marar, Vice President of Industrial Business Development at KEZAD Group, said, “As a key enabler of Abu Dhabi’s Industrial Mission, we provide an innovative environment in KEZAD to boost local manufacturing, enable world-class logistics setup for efficient distribution operations, and develop ancillary industries to facilitate growth.”

He added, “We will continue to deliver world-class industrial ecosystems that create market opportunities for the F&B sector. Our partnership with StockSpace is a significant step in this direction – to build capacity and improve the economic landscape for the industry in KEZAD.”