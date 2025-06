ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is leading the UAE delegation at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, taking place in Minsk, Belarus, on Friday, 27th June 2025.

The UAE is attending the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting as a guest of honour, at the invitation of Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus.