ACFutsal Qualifiers draw finalised

KUALA LUMPUR, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The 31 teams aiming to appear in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ Indonesia 2026 learnt their opponents following the Qualifiers draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday.

The teams were divided into seven groups of four and one group of three with the Qualifiers to be played on 20th-24th September 2025.

The eight group winners and the seven best-ranked runners-up from the Qualifiers will join hosts Indonesia at the 18th edition of the Finals, which is scheduled to commence next January.

The AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ Indonesia 2026 will be contested on 27th January to 7th February.

The draw results are as follows: Group A features Kuwait (hosts), Australia, Mongolia and India; Group B includes Thailand (hosts), the Republic of Korea, Bahrain and Brunei Darussalam; Group C comprises Japan, Tajikistan (hosts), Macau and Cambodia; Group D consists of Iraq, Saudi Arabia (hosts), Chinese Taipei and Pakistan.

Group E brings together Vietnam, Lebanon, China PR (hosts) and Hong Kong; Group F includes Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic (hosts), Timor-Leste and Palestine; Group G features Iran, Malaysia (hosts), the UAE and Bangladesh; while Group H comprises Afghanistan, Myanmar (hosts) and the Maldives.

