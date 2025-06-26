Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on new Hijri Year

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent congratulatory messages to the wives of kings, presidents and emirs of the Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of the new Hijri Year 1447.

Sheikha Fatima wished them good health and happiness and more progress, prosperity, pride and glory to the Arab and Muslim nations.



