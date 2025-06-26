Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Mexican Ministry of Agriculture to organise Date Palm Festival

ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies, Presidential Court, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the United Mexican States, to organise the 4th Mexico International Date Palm Festival 2025, scheduled to be held from 27th-29th November 2025.

The signing ceremony took place virtually on Wednesday, in the presence of Santiago José Argüello Santos, General Coordinator of Agriculture at the Mexican Ministry of Agriculture, representing the Mexican Minister of Agriculture; Luis Alfonso De Alba Góngora, Ambassador of the United Mexican States to the UAE; Dr. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Secretary-General of the Award; and a number of representatives from both parties.

In his speech, Argüello praised the UAE’s efforts in supporting the date palm cultivation sector at both regional and international levels. He also commended the UAE’s continued support for this strategic sector, which represents a cornerstone of food security and sustainable agricultural development.

He emphasised the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and Mexico, noting that the agri-food sector serves as an effective pathway to achieving a better quality of life for the people of both countries, as it contributes to enhancing global food security.

Santiago then highlighted the pioneering status the UAE has achieved in the date palm cultivation sector, as well as in the field of its production, processing, and marketing. He also affirmed that organising this festival represents an important platform for building bridges of cooperation and deepening the partnership between the two countries in this vital sector.

For his part, Dr. Abdelouahhab affirmed that the signing of the MoU reflects the international trust placed in the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, which serves as a leading global platform supporting sustainable agricultural development and strengthening international partnerships. This, he noted, is made possible through the guidance and support of the UAE's wise leadership.

He also highlighted that the 4th Mexico International Date Palm Festival will mark a new milestone in the series of international festivals organised by the Award in various date-producing countries.

The festival aims to enhance the exchange of expertise, develop value chains, and expand marketing opportunities for Mexican dates both regionally and internationally, ultimately contributing to the achievement of sustainable economic and agricultural development.