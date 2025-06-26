UAE reaffirms unwavering commitment to principled humanitarian action at ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment

GENEVA, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to principled humanitarian action during the 2025 ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment (HAS), which was held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

Jamal Jama Al Musharakh, UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, emphasised the importance of upholding the core humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

He called for a fundamental shift in the humanitarian system from reactive responses to anticipatory action, and stressed the need for “greater investment in early warning systems and anticipatory financing, particularly for climate-related crises”.

Al Musharakh also underscored the critical importance of protecting civilians in conflict zones and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access, with a specific reference to the situation in Gaza.

He said, “We strongly condemn Israel’s continued violations and underline the need to support efforts and endeavors to ensure the immediate, safe, unhindered, and sustainable delivery of aid on a wide scale, through all possible means.”

Al Musharakh also participated in a high-level panel titled ‘Reimagining the Humanitarian System: Innovative Models to Save Lives, Reduce Suffering, and Promote People’s Resilience and Livelihoods’. The panel featured the participation of representatives from key international organisations, including Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at OCHA, and representatives from UNHCR, UNDRR, FAO, WFP, UNICEF, Women for Change South Sudan, and The International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA).

In his remarks, Al Musharakh stressed the importance of innovation in humanitarian response. “Innovation is no longer optional — it is essential,” he stated, calling for improved delivery mechanisms of humanitarian aid aligning with the needs of the impacted populations. He also underscored the need for “political courage” to drive systemic reform and ensure the humanitarian system remains fit for an ever-evolving situation.

The 2025 ECOSOC HAS convened global leaders, humanitarian experts, and diplomats to discuss the evolving challenges and various opportunities facing the international humanitarian system. Key themes included innovation, resilience-building, and strengthening multilateral cooperation in the face of growing global crises such as armed conflict, climate change, and forced displacement.

The UAE’s active participation reflects its ongoing dedication to fostering innovative, collaborative, and principled approaches to humanitarian responses to the world’s most pressing crises.