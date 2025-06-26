Sharjah Airport Authority wins 2024 Sharjah Excellence Award in Corporate Social Responsibility category

SHARJAH, 26th June 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has been awarded the Sharjah Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the year 2024, marking a significant achievement that adds to its rich track record of institutional accomplishments.

The award reflects the SAA’s unwavering commitment to the values of generosity, excellence, and sustainability, and its role as a leading institution adopting a holistic approach to serving people, society, and the environment.

The SAA’s win was based on its outstanding performance across four key pillars: community, environment, workplace, and stakeholder engagement. It was evaluated using a set of qualitative indicators, including environmental sustainability, community initiatives, awareness campaigns, support for people of determination, enhancement of workplace culture and employee empowerment, as well as strengthened community partnerships.

Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of SAA, emphasised that this recognition is a culmination of strategic efforts aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in embedding the principles of comprehensive development.

The SAA has distinguished itself by expanding impactful community initiatives year after year and participating actively in a broad range of programmes and activities that positively impacted diverse segments of society. These efforts have significantly contributed to the advancement of institutional sustainability through leading performance indicators. The award stands as a testament to a comprehensive institutional model that places humanity at the heart of its priorities.

He added, "This award is the result of a collective and integrated effort led by the SAA’s teams in collaboration with our strategic partners. Together, we have established a distinguished institutional model that embraces corporate social responsibility as a strategic and sustainable practice. Through impactful initiatives implemented with high efficiency, we continue to expand our societal impact and enhance our institutional practices in line with international best standards. These efforts support people, protect the environment, and strengthen the national economy, while further positioning Sharjah as a global destination built on noble values and forward-looking development goals."

