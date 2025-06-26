ISAM marks World Drug Day with call for science-based, compassionate global addiction care

ABU DHABI, 26th June 2025 (WAM) -- The International Society of Addiction Medicine (ISAM), a globally recognised body of over 15,000 professional members and 55 national and regional societies, marked World Drug Day 2025 with a renewed commitment to advancing evidence-based, humane, and collaborative approaches to substance use and behavioral addiction care.

ISAM reinforces that addiction is a complex health condition with profound implications for individuals, families and communities.

Addressing it effectively requires a multidisciplinary response, one that integrates medical, psychological, social, and public health perspectives.

“Addiction is not a moral failing; it is a treatable condition influenced by a host of social, economic, and psychological determinants,” noted Dr. Hamad Al Ghafri, ISAM President.

“On this World Drug Day, we call upon the international community to support treatment grounded in science and human rights.”

ISAM’s global engagement includes partnerships with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA), and the US National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

Through these collaborations, ISAM contributes expert guidance to global panels and commissions; builds healthcare capacity in low- and middle-income countries; supports the development and evaluation of national addiction-related policies, and promotes culturally responsive and evidence-informed public health interventions.

The Society continues to prioritise education, training, research and innovation, upholding its core values of equity, dignity, diversity, and scientific integrity.

ISAM also pays tribute to the researchers, clinicians, peer advocates, and individuals with lived experience whose contributions are essential to reducing harm and fostering recovery.

“Addiction medicine is not solely the practice of treating individuals — it is the collective endeavour to reform health systems and social attitudes through knowledge, humility, and purpose,” ISAM said in a statement.