UAE President, VPs receive greetings on new Hijri Year

ABU DHABI, 26th June 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received congratulatory messages from the kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Muslim countries, on the occasion of the new Hijri Year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received similar congratulatory messages on the occasion.