DXB set for summer surge with over 3.4 million guests expected in season kick-off

DUBAI, 26th June 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai International (DXB) is entering a period of sustained peak operations, with more than 3.4 million guests expected to travel through the airport between 27th June and 9th July 2025.

Daily volumes are forecast to average over 265,000 with the busiest day on 5 July for both departures and transfer traffic. Dubai Airports, alongside its stakeholders, has activated an integrated summer readiness plan to ensure guest journeys remain safe and efficient.

While the wider regional situation has led to some delays and cancellations across the network, the oneDXB community has been working around the clock to support guests, provide welfare, and maintain service continuity. Supported by a real-time monitoring and predictive system to optimise manpower and resource utilisation. DXB continues to monitor the situation in close coordination with authorities and airline partners, prioritising the safety of all guests and employees on the ground and through to take-off.

